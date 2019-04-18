Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Georgina Hardy, 29, of Lime Tree Avenue Sutton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a female by beating her. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement for six months. She was ordered to pay compensation of £100 with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Lee Mark Davis, 32, of Brookhill court Sutton admitted attempting to steal socks from Asda. He was committed to prison for 14 days . Offence so serious aggravated by defendant’s record of previous offending. There was a £115 victim surcharge.

William Joseph Gamble, 32, of Rowan close Mansfield admitted stealing various items to the value of £30 and alcohol to the value of £21 from Tesco Extra. He was committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £519.

Lee Spencer,38, of Fifth Avenue Forest Town, admitted entering as a trespasser at H Samuels and stealing a Citizan Eco Drive valued at £219; another offence of stealing a Samsung Galaxy S6 to the value of £300; stealing two pairs of headphones valued at £23 from Boots and carrying a knife in a public place. He was committed to prison for a total of 26 weeks suspended for 12 months,

Motoring

Alfie Gaughan,18, of Oakfield Avenue Warsop pleaded guilty to driving with 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Haden Osbourne, 26, of Shaftsbury Avenue Mansfield admitted driving with 64 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £335 with £85 costs and £33 victim surcharge.

Olivia Sarah Whiston, 23, of Bluebell Close Shirebrook admitted driving with 96mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months and fined £461 with £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Andrew Scaife, 42, of Old Mill Lane Mansfield Woodhouse admitted driving with 70 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months. She was fined £300 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Breach

Andrew Simon Donner, 29, of Vernon Road Kirkby admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison. A supervision default order was made with a 20 hours unpaid work requirement, with costs of £60.

Jamie Michael Clamp, 40, of Lindley Street Mansfield admitted breaching a domestic violence protection notice. He was committed to prison for 21 days.

Drugs

John David Green, 40, of Fackley Road Sutton admitted possession of cannabis. he was discharged conditionally for six months with £20 victim surcharge.