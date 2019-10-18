Here are the crimes reported to police in Hucknall, Selston and Jacksdale in the past week

Here are the crimes reported to police from Thursday October 10 until Thursday October 17.

Burglary dwelling

A property was entered and jewellery and an iPad were stolen some time between October 10 and 11 in Beauvale Road, Hucknall.

The front window of a property on Nottingham Road, Selston, was smashed to gain entry. The incident happened between 10.30am on Wednesday October 9, and 10.20am on Thursday October 10. Police do not know at this time if anything was stolen.

Burglary other

A Stihl Saw, two Wacker Plates and a generator were stolen from a building site on Sherwood Gate, Papplewick Lane, Hucknall. The incident happened overnight between Sunday October 13 and Monday October 14.

Copper piping and electrical cable were stolen on Wagstaff lane, Jacksdale, between 10-14 October.

A shed was broken into and a petrol mower stolen, some time between October 9-12 in Spruce Gardens, Hucknall.

Theft from motor vehicle

At 4.15pm on Friday October 11 in Olympia Way, Hucknall, a Citroen Berlingo van parked at the roadside was entered and a Panasonic drill and some refrigeration gauges were stolen. Three young males were disturbed and made off in a Ford Fiesta car. Two arrests were made later in Cheshire in connection to this incident.

Around 3.40pm on October 15 at the building site adjacent to Tesco Extra, Ashgate Road, Hucknall, two young males injured a workman attempting to take tools from a van. They then made off in a blue Ford Fiesta.

At 10.00pm on Monday October 14, in Kenbrook Road, Hucknall, a Peugeot Expert van parked on a driveway was broken into. Drills, grinders and other tools were stolen.

Between 10.00pm on Monday, October 14 and 7.00am on Tuesday October 15 in Knightsbridge Gardens, Hucknall, an insecure Ford Transit van parked on a driveway was entered. A boxed Milwaukee nail gun, two batteries and chargers, also boxed, were stolen.

Between 6.00pm on Monday October 14 and 7.15am on Tuesday October 15 in Palmer Avenue, Hucknall, a black Citroen Berlingo Enterprise van parked at the roadside was broken into. A DeWalt 240v drill, DeWalt radio and a DeWalt site light were stolen.

Between 7.00pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday October 15 in Carlingford Road, Hucknall a white Ford Transit Connect van parked at the roadside was broken into. A Makita drill with two batteries and a Fluke Testing Meter in a large yellow box were stolen.

Overnight between October 15 to 16 in Carlingford Road, Hucknall, a white Ford Transit van parked at the roadside was broken into. A Bosch drill, a cordless drill, jig saw and a multi tool were stolen.

Around 10.30pm on Tuesday October 15 in Lovelace Walk, Hucknall, a white Renault Traffic van parked at the roadside was broken into. Two SDS drills, a combi drill, all in Makita boxes, a cordless Laser and a number of hand tools were stolen. Some had the letters D J written on them with a marker pen.

A police spokesman said: "Workman’s vans are being targeted overnight in various areas of Hucknall and in the majority of cases entry is gained by forcing the rear doors.

"Please consider adding additional strengthening to the doors and an alarm system to protect your tools.

"When possible, park with the rear doors against a wall or other solid object to prevent access. Also consider removing tools and other valuable equipment overnight."

Theft

Between 7.30am and 4.00pm on Thursday October 10 in the tram car park, Baths Lane, a black Pinnacle mountain bike with red lettering, left chained and locked in the bike cages, was stolen

Between 7.00am and 7.30pm on Thursday October 10 in the tram car park, Baths Lane, a black and white mountain bike, left chained and locked in the bike cages, was stolen.

Between Saturday October 12 and Monday October 14 at the building site in Sherwood Gate, Papplewick Lane, Hucknall, building materials including Lintols were stolen.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at AshfieldNPT@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.