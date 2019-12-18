Here are the crimes reported in Mansfield this week

As Christmas draws closer, criminal become ever more desperate to get their hands on goods to sell for cash.

Crimes reported in Mansfield from noon on December 10 to noon today (December 17), include thefts of caravans, car number plates, catalytic converters, and a number of house break-ins.

Grange Farm

Theft from motor vehicle

The attempted theft of catalytic converter from Morrison’s Sutton Road was reported on December 11 between 10.15am- 2.15pm.



Theft other

A caravan was stolen from Sutton Road on December 11. The caravan is a Luna Ultima.



Criminal damage

A van window was smashed on Linby Avenue on December 14.



Both side windows of a van were smashed between 11pm on December 14 and 12.50am on December 15.



Pleasly Hill/ Bull Farm

Criminal damage

A brick was thrown through a car window on December 11. Police have not revealed the street in which this happened.



Theft from motor vehicle

A back number plate has been taken from a vehicle on December 13. Police have not revealed the street in which this happened.



Burglary dwelling

Damage was caused to the front living room window of a property on Chesterfield Road. Police say is looks as though someone has tried to force the window open, possibly with a screw driver. The caller was on holiday from December 12.



Forest Town

Theft from motor vehicle

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on Old Mill Lane on December 12.

Two white males were witnessed trying to break into vehicle on December 15. They are described as 5ft 11, of medium build, and wearing all black with their hoods up.



Criminal damage

The window of a property on Rosedale Way was smashed on December 14.



Sherwood

Criminal damage

The sign on the gate to Queen Elizabeth Academy has been damaged on December 12.



Broomhill

Theft from motor vehicle

The rear passenger window to a vehicle was smashed, and a bag stolen from within. The incident happened between 9.30pm on December 12, and 7.30am on December 13.



A vehicle on Howard Road was broken into, and a wallet take from within. The incident occurred between 1am and 11am on December 13.



Forest Town

Theft other

A bag was stolen from outside the Co-Op in Forest Town at around 5pm on December 16.



Portland

Criminal damage

A brick or a stone was thrown off a footbridge and hit a car on December 11.



A vehicle parked on Commercial Gate had its near side front tyre slashed.The incident happened at around 6:45pm on December 12.



Mansfield Town Centre

Criminal damage

Damage was caused to lifts at Mansfield bus station on December 11.



Theft from motor vehicle

A catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle on Stockwell Gate between 9:20am and 5pm on December 12.



Ravensdale

Criminal damage

The back window of a property on Cliff Street was smashed on December 12.

Burglary dwelling

A male tried to force entry to a property on Billborough Road after knocking on the door. The incident was reported on December 13.



Lindhurst

Criminal damage

A brick was thrown through a window on Griton Court on December 13.



Oaktree

Theft of motor vehicle

The theft of a vehicle was reported from Hollington Way on December 13.





If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, or have any CCTV footage that may be of any help, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk