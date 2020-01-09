Here are the crimes reported in Mansfield last week

Here are the crimes reported to police in Mansfield, from December 31 to January 7.

Lyndhurst

Police

The front and back number plates were taken from a vehicle parked on Rainworth Bypass on December 31, 12.45 and 1.30pm.

Between 4pm and 9pm on December 31, both passenger side wheels were stolen off VW Golf parked on Tuxford Court.

Eakring

A trade plate was taken from inside vehicle parked on Big Barn Lane on December 31.

Unknown offenders tried to gain entry into a van on Big Barn Lane on January 6.



Oak Tree

Incident reported on the 1st January. An unknown person entered a property on Eakring Road and took car keys. This occurred sometime around 4.45am on January 1.

Warsop

Three small illuminated Christmas trees were reported stolen from a front garden on Oakfield Lane. The incident was reported on January 1.

A quad bike was taken from a pickup truck on Church Street. The incident was reported on January 6.

Christmas decorations were taken from a front garden on Manvers Street on January 3.



Ladybrook

Around 4.15am on January 2, an unknown person has jumped over a fence on Marriott Avenue, breaking into a shed and taking a mountain bike.

A vehicle was broken into on Beazley Avenue. This occurred between 3pm on January 1 and 7.40am on January 2.

A vehicle was broken into on Botany Avenue on January 2. A bag containing a laptop, tablet and work documentation was taken. No sign of forced entry.

A caller reported placing her engagement ring in a cup in the kitchen, and noticed it was missing at around 12.30pm on January 4.

A vehicle on Beazley Avenue was broken into, and items stolen from within on January 6. The offenders are described as a white female wearing a pink jacket and of a slim build, and a male of a slim build wearing a long Parka coat.

Town Centre

At around 11.30am on January 2, aa wallet was stolen whilst the victim was shopping at Marks and Spencers.

Broomhill

An unknown person gained entry to property on Westfield Lane through an open door. This occurred around 7.20am on January 1.

A property was entered on Westfield Lane on January 3, and a purse and gin was taken from inside the property. No further details known.



Sherwood

A pushbike was stolen from outside a shop on Westgate at around 4.35pm on January 2.



Cumberlands

Theft from vehicle on Somersall Street was reported between 7pm on December 31, and 10.30am on January 2. Vehicle was left unlocked.

A grey mountain bike was taken from outside a property on Jenkins Avenue. on January 2.

A bike was taken from outside a property on Lake avenue on January 4.

Priory

A vehicle was stolen from Grove Street on January 2.



Church Warsop

A garage on Hamilton Drive was broken into on January 3. Nothing was taken.



Ravensdale

A motorbike was taken from outside a property on Gladstone Street on January 3.

Grange farm

A pushbike was taken from outside a front garden on Hermitage Lane. on January 4. The bike chain was removed with a hacksaw.



Forest Town

A male on Sadycliffe Close was reported to be trying car doors on January 6.



Berry Hill

A catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle parked on Derby Road on January 6.

If you have any information that could help officers investigating these crimes, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk