Here are the crimes reported in Mansfield in the last fortnight

Here are the crimes reported in Mansfield from noon on September 10 until noon on September 17.

Mansfield Town Centre

Theft other

A Grey Carrera Subway bicycle was taken from a property in Market Place. The incident occurred between 11.30pm on September 13 and 10.30am on September 14.

Theft of motor vehicle:

Caller reports moped Epico 50 in black FE18FFY taken from Clumber Street between 8am and 9pm on September 14.

Berry Hill

Burglary other than dwelling:

Caller reported their shed was broken into by breaking the lock at around 2.40am on September 14. Offender was interrupted and made off.

Oak Tree Lane

Theft of motor vehicle:

An orange Renault Twingo was taken from Jubilee Way South, between 9.05am-10.00am on September 10.

Portland

Theft from motor vehicle:

A vehicle was broken into on Garth Road between 7.30pm on September 9, and 7.45am on September 10. A bag was taken containing a Samsung phone, notebooks and passport.

Burglary other than dwelling:

A caller reported a loud bang and someone trying the door handle on a property on Cromwell Street. No entry was gained. The incident occurred around 3am on September 12.

Priory

Theft of motor vehicle:

Caller reporting motorbike stolen from shed on Wlebeck Road. Motorbike is Yamaha tracer 900cc vrm YV19VFR. Incident occurred between 10pm on the 12th September and 0655 am on the 13th September.

ROBINHOOD

Theft of motor vehicle:

A Piagglo fly 125 vrm scooter with the registration PN10ACO was stolen from Sycamore Road.

Lindhurst

Theft of motor vehicle:

Between 2am and 4.50pm September 10 a scooter was taken from Tedburn Drive.

Forest Town

Burglary other than dwelling:

Unknown males entered premises on Kingsway at 6.52pm on September 11. Unknown items were taken.

Burglary other than dwelling:

A radiator was taken from outside a property on Clipstone Road West on September 12 at around 3pm.

Burglary other than dwelling:

A cabin was broken into on Clipstone road West between 10am on September 15 and 7am on September 16.

Theft Other:

A hosepipe was taken from a driveway on Willow Avenue.

Sherwood

Burglary dwelling:

A property on Crow Hill Drive was broken into and damage caused between 6pm and 11.10pm on September 13. Nothing was taken.

Theft from motor vehicle:

A vehicle was broken into on Wood Street between 1.15pm and 2pm on September 16.

Pleasley Hill

Burglary dwelling:

A garage on Kingfisher road was broken into between 6pm on September 16 and 8am on September 17 through an insecure door. Items taken include drill, drill set/bits and an electric extension cable.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident or have any CCTV footage that may be of any help, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk