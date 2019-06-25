Here are the crimes reported from noon on June 18, to noon on June 25.

Berry Hill

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE

A male was seen opening a car door at approximately 1.30am on June 22, on Boswell Close. A small amount of change was stolen.

Between the hours of 7pm on June 21 and 9.30am on June 22, a car was broken into on Oakham Close.. A laptop and mobile phone were stolen from within.

Entry was gained to an unlocked car on Delemere Drive, at 3.30am on June 22, and an Amazon Fire tablet was stolen. Description is of a white short male wearing a hooded jacket.

Two vehicles were broken into on Dean Close overnight on June 21-22. A carrier bag containing wash powder and other goods was stolen from within.

Here are the crimes committed this week in Mansfield

THEFT OTHER

A doorbell was stolen from a house on Chatsworth Drive at 4.18am on June 20. Description is a white male, aged mid 20’s, with his face covered with a scarf.



Broomhill

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE

A dash cam was stolen from a car on Newport Crescent. This happened between 1am and 6.30am on June 21.

A car was broken into on Howard Road between 9pm on June 18, and 7am on June 19. Two pairs of sunglasses were stolen.

Two masked males broke into a vehicle parked on Woodborough Road, at approximately 3am on June 20. Offenders left in a vehicle.

A passenger window was smashed on a car parked on George Street. This happened between 7pm on June 18, and 6.30am on June 19.

Four people in a black estate style car broke into a van parked on Woodborough Road and stolen a large amount of tools. This happened approximately 3am on June 20.

Overnight a pair of sunglasses was stolen from a vehicle parked on Stafford Street. This happened between 2.10pm on June 20, and 10am on June 21.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE

Between 3.30pm-4pm on June 19, a car was stolen from a drive on Marlborough Road. The vehicle was later found at a nearby location having been driven 60 miles.

Sometime between 12pm on June 23 and 8.45am on June 24, a vehicle was stolen from Broomhill Lane. The vehicle has since been found.



Cumberlands

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE

A car was broken into between 5pm on June 19, and 8.30am on June 20 on Bailey Crescent.

Between 5pm on June 19 and 5.05am on June 20, a vehicle was broken into on Beck Crescent. A wallet was stolen containing bank cards.

Overnight between June 19 and 20, a Garmin sat nav was stolen from an unlocked car.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE

On Armstrong Road, a flat bed van was stolen between the hours of 7.30pm and 10pm on June 23. The company van was later found by South Yorkshire Police.



Forest Town West

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE

At 9.50pm on June 19, a BMW was stolen from Clipstone Road West.



Grange Farm

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE

A vehicle was broken into between 10pm on June 19 and 6.30am on June 20. The vehicle was parked on a driveway on Winthorpe Street and tools were stolen from within.

A works vehicle was broken into between 10pm on June 19 and 8am June 20. Tools, paperwork and money was disturbed, but nothing was taken. This has happened on Longstone Way.

Another vehicle was broken into on Winthorpe Street at 2.10am hours on June 20. Four males were seen, one holding a drill in his hand and all were seen to be in a Black Mercedes car.

BURGLARY OTHER THAN DWELLING

On June 20 a shed was broken into at an address on Sutton Road. The offender/s damaged the door to get in. Items from inside have been stolen, including a cement mixer, bikes and other garden items.



Ladybrook

THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

A window has been broken on Sheepbridge Lane, between 2am-7am on June 23. Items were stolen from within.

BURGLARY DWELLING

Offenders tried to force a lock to gain entry to a property on Milton Street. The offence occurred between 5pm on June 20 and 8pm on June 23. No entry was gained.



Lindhurst

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE

Between 21 and 24, a vehicle was broken into on the Oak Tree Business Park.. Entry was gained by smashing a window.

Items were stolen from a vehicle parked on Southwell Road West. This was reported on June 22.

Between 11pm on June 21, and 5am on June 22, a van parked on a driveway on Loxley Drive was broken into. Tools and other items were stolen.

The rear doors of a van were forced open whilst parked on Southwell Road West, between 9pm on June 19 and 9am June 20. No items were taken.

A rear passenger window was broken on a vehicle parked in the vicinity of Egmanton Road on June 19, between 3pm and 7.30pm. A powerbank, camera and other items all stolen from inside.

A van was broken into whilst parked on Southwell Road West at approximately 9.50pm on June 18.

THEFT OTHER

A doorbell to a property on Chatsworth Drive was stolen at 4am on June 20.



Portland

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE

A Filofax and an Ipad were stolen from an unlocked van on Hermitage Lane, at approximately 2pm on June 21.



Ravensdale

THEFT OTHER

A blue and silver pushbike was stolen from outside a property on Pickard Street, between 6-6.30am on June 16.



Robin Hood/Sherwood

BURGLARY OTHER THAN DWELLING

The lock and hinges of a shed at a property on Park Hall Road have been broken. The property is empty and is believed to be used by the homeless. This was reported on June 19.



Warsop/Birklands/Church Warsop

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE

Wheel nuts were tampered with between 7pm on June 20, and 7am on June 21, on a parked vehicle on Cumberland Avenue, Warsop.

BURGLARY OTHER THAN DWELLING

Two people tried to break into the Church Warsop Community Care Centre on Wood Lane Church Warsop on June 24.