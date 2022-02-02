Here are the areas in Mansfield and Ashfield where most crimes were recorded in December

Figures have revealed Sutton had the most crimes reported in December 2021 – and 173 of those were violence and sexual offences.
The latest crime statistics have been released from data submitted by Nottinghamshire Police and published online at police.uk
The data set covers the month of December 2021, with all crimes in a particular area being recorded.
A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.
1. Ashfield Rural
There were 97 crimes reported here in December 2021. The most commonly reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 35; Anti-social behaviour - 20; Shoplifting - 12; and criminal damage and arson - 8. The road with the most reported crimes was Scotts Way, Annesley, with six.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Bilsthorpe, Rainworth, Blidworth and villages
There were 144 crimes reported here in December. The most commonly reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 66; Anti-social behaviour - 29; Public order - 14; and other theft - 10. The road with the most reported crimes was Mansfield Road, with 12.
Photo: Submitted
3. Kirkby
There were 170 crimes reported here in December. The most commonly reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 48; Anti-social behaviour - 41; Shoplifting - 21; and vehicle crime - 17. The road with the most reported crimes was Station Street, with 29.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. Mansfield East
There were 317 crimes reported here in December. The most commonly reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 108; Anti-social behaviour - 83; Criminal damage and arson - 38; and other theft - 21. The road with the most reported crimes was Baums Lane, with 10.
Photo: Rachel Atkins