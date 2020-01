Here are some of the crimes reported to police in Mansfield during the Christmas period

These are the crimes reported to Nottinghamshire Police in Mansfield, between Christmas Eve (December 24) and New Year’s Eve (December 31).

Ravensdale

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on December 25. Damage caused to back conservatory door on Hibbert Road. Offender has been approached and has made off. No further details known.



Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on December 27. Between 2pm on December 23 and 4.30pm on December 27, entry gained to property via back kitchen window and left premises via back door. No further details known.



Lindhurst

Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 26. White BMW taken from outside property on Syerston Court. This occurred between 3am on December 22 and 5pm on December 26. No further details known.



Eakring

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on December 26. Door to property on Smith Street has been kicked open. No further details known.



Town Centre

Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 28. Moped taken from car park, keys not taken. Occurred between 2.28pm and 3.30 pm on December 28. No further details known.



Berry Hill

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on December 31. Caller reporting at around 11pm on December 30 someone has tried the door handle. Property is on Woodside Avenue. No entry gained. No further details known.



Sherwood

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 29. Damage caused to vehicle. Access not gained. No further details known.



Pleasley Hill/ Bull Farm

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 26. Vehicle broken into on Peel Crescent. Boot was found open. RayBan sun glasses, Garmin SatNav and shammy leather taken. No further details known.



Grange Farm

Theft from motor vehicle: Vehicle broken into on Millersdale Avenue. Medication, two sets of caravan keys taken. Unknown if vehicle was left unlocked. No further details known.



Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on December 29. Between 3.30pm and 12am on December 29 on Kings Lodge Drive. No further details known.



Forest Town

Burglary other than dwelling: Incident reported on December 26. Garage broken into on Ellesmere Road. Broken in via garage door. Battery driven hedge cutter and mountain bike taken. Occurred between 12am and 10am on December 26. No further details known.



Theft other: Incident reported on December 28. Push bike taken from outside Asda. Pushbike was not secured. Bike is a BMX in black with Lime/Yellow lines on the frame. No further details known.



Priory

Theft other: Incident reported on December 28. Between 1pm and 2pm on December 26 caller was stood at a bus stop on Dunn Brigg when they ran for the bus they left a carrier bag full of cigarettes. When caller returned to the bus stop the bag had been taken. No further details known.



Burglary other than dwelling: Incident reported on December 29. Storage containers on Grove Street have been broken into. Unknown what has been taken. No further details known.



Robin Hood

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 28. Vehicle broken into on Bond Close. Purse was taken from vehicle between 8pm and 7am on December 28. No further details known.



Burglary other than dwelling: Incident reported on December 28. Garage on Worcester Mews has been broken into by forcing garage door open. No further details known.



Burglary other than dwelling: Incident reported on December 30. Shed has been broken into on Vale Road between 3.15pm on December 27 and 3.45pm on December 30. Three push bikes taken, golf clubs and a fishing rod. Access gained by taking hinges off the door. No further details known.



Leeming Lane

Theft from motor vehicle: Vehicle broken into on Norwich Close. Believed vehicle was left unlocked. Sunglasses taken. No further details known.

