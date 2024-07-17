Here are 12 Mansfield streets with the worst crime rates – including one in double figures

By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Jul 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 12:08 BST
Here are the 12 Mansfield streets with the highest reported crimes in May 2024, according to the latest policing figures.

The data in this list is sourced from Police.uk, the national website for policing in England.

It includes the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for May 2024.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from Mansfield West and Mansfield East.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, July 17.

In the Mansfield West and East areas, more than 500 crimes were reported in May 2024.

1. Gamston Road

According to figures, in May 2024, 22 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road. Photo: Google Maps

2. Herbert Street

In May 2024, 9 crimes were reported on or near Herbert Street, Mansfield. Photo: Google Maps

3. Chadburn Road

There were 8 crimes reported on or near Chadburn Road in May 2024. Photo: Google Maps

4. Thorpe Road

In May 2024, 8 crimes were reported on or near Thorpe Road. Photo: Google Maps

