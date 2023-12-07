News you can trust since 1952
Hefty court bill for boozed-up Mansfield man who spat in doorman’s face

A boozed-up Mansfield man who spat in a bouncer's face after he was refused entry to a late-night bar has been landed with a £495 court bill.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:19 GMT
Malcolm Pleskauskas demanded to enter the Industria bar, on Leeming Street, Mansfield, on October 21, but was turned away because he was "clearly too intoxicated," said prosecutor Adeel Zafar.

He was advised to go home, but Pleskauskas, aged 44, became aggressive and hurled threats before spitting at the doorman.

He managed to dodge most of it but some of the spit landed on his cheek and Pleskauskas was restrained until police arrived.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

In his first interview he accepted being intoxicated and denied spitting but later admitted the offence after he was shown CCTV footage of the incident.

The court heard he has 16 previous convictions for 27 offences but has stayed out of trouble since June 2011.

The doorman said he washed his face all night for fear of being infected with a disease.

Pleskauskas, who represented himself, said: “I was refused entry. I tried talking my way into the club but then I fell asleep and the next thing I knew I was being dragged across the town.

"I wasn't being aggressive. I didn't know they had CCTV. I couldn't remember what happened the morning after.”

Pleskauskas, of Langford Road, Mansfield, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magisrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge, £85 costs and £100 compensation to the doorman.