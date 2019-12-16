'Heartless yob' caught pouring paint into disabled Mansfield child's recovery pool

CCTV images have caught the moment a ‘heartless yob’ destroyed a disabled five-year-old's £10,000 hydrotherapy pool in Blidworth – by filling it with paint.

Evie Carr was born with a condition which means she may never be able to walk unaided - but is remarkably able in the pool, thanks to the warm and therapeutic water.

Evalyn Carr with mum Michelle.

But parents Jonathan and Michelle Carr were left heartbroken after a vandal crept into their garden at night and filled Evie's pool with black paint.

The vandal was caught on a security camera, and now the family are appealing for anyone with information for help.

Meanwhile, Evie has to go without the home hydrotherapy to help improve co-ordination, movements and muscle strength.

Jonathan, 47, an asbestos analyst, said: “Whoever has done this is a vile and vindictive person and is the lowest of the low. It is breaking my heart even to look at it.

This is the moment a heartless yob was caught on CCTV destroying a disabled five-year-old's 10,000 hydrotherapy pool - by filling it with paint.

“It is completely ruined and Michelle is heartbroken. We have both been in tears about it. I have no words to describe what they have done and the damage they have caused.

“The effect it will have is massive. Evie loves the pool and you can see from the videos how much she enjoys it.

“She can’t move in the same way out of the water like she can in the water. It’s the worst thing anyone could ever do to us.”

Mum Michelle came home from work on December 12, heard the pool making a “strange noise” and discovered it had been filled with thick black paint.

Evie Carr's hydrotherapy pool after it was filled with paint.

As soon as the discovery was made Jonathan checked CCTV cameras and found the paint had been put in “three days before”.

He said: “It is ruined beyond repair. It’s hard to sum up how I feel. It’s the hardest thing anyone could hit us with.

“I am so angry. It is cold and calculated and someone has clearly gone out of their way to do this. It is a planned move and the person knew exactly what they were doing.”

Evie was diagnosed with a rare developmental condition called pachygyria at five months and suffers with severe developmental delays, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, feeding and swallowing difficulties, as well as a small head.

Evie Carr's hydrotherapy pool after it was filled with paint.

There is no cure for her condition and the family were advised to start physiotherapy and hydrotherapy – which she now has no access to.

The incident has been reported to Nottinghamshire Police.

Chief inspector Liz Rogers said: “We’re investigating a report of criminal damage to a hydrotherapy pool at an address on Clare Hill, Blidworth.

“The offender threw paint inside the pool which is used by the victim’s disabled daughter.

"We believe the incident happened between noon and 2.20pm on December 12.

“Our enquiries into this heartless incident are ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has any information about what happened to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 623 of December 12, 2019.”

A replacement pool would cost £15,000, and the family are fundraising on GoFundMe here.