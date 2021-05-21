Heartless thieves steal vulnerable couple's mobility scooters in Mansfield

Callous thieves have stolen two mobility scooters belonging to a vulnerable couple in Mansfield.

By Ashley Booker
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:45 am

Police say the machines were stolen from a property on Elvaston Court on the town’s Oak Tree estate sometime overnight on Wednesday (May 19).

It is the second time mobility scooters belonging to a vulnerable couple have been stolen and officers say the owners have been left devastated by the thefts.

Now Sgt Joseph Hall, who is leading the investigation, is urging anybody with information to come forward.

He said: "We are asking for the public's help in locating these mobility scooters which are potentially still in the Oak Tree Estate area.

"The impact of the thefts on the vulnerable victims cannot be underestimated, their freedom and liberty has been severely restricted.

"Please contact the Nottinghamshire Police control room if you have any information which could reunite the scooters with their owners.”

Anybody with information should call 101, quoting incident number 0168_20052021.

