Heartless burglars broke in to an elderly lady’s home and stole war medals and watches

Burglars broke in to an elderly lady’s home and stole war medals and watches.

The thieves ransacked the home of Olive Parkes on Crompton Street, Teversal, as the 79-year-old was staying with a relative while recovering from an operation on December 20.

Grandaugher Kelly Wilson-Parkes said: “They smashed the back window and got in that way. The house has been ransacked, it’s a mess. She is still in shock. It’s in such a state we still don’t know fully what’s missing.”

Ms Parkes was recovering from a recent operation and was staying with relatives during the break in.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: “First World War medals and a jar of coins were among the items taken in a burglary in Teversal.

“Entry was forced and an untidy search was made in all of the rooms in Crompton Street, between 5pm and 10am. No one was home at the time.”

Nottinghamshire Police urged anyone who witnessed anything suspicious during that time, or has been offered war medals for sale, to get in touch by quoting incident number 217 of 20 December 2017.