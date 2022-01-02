Mansfield District Police posted on Facebook that officers were subjected to “disgusting” levels of violence and abuse, including being spat at, bitten, kicked and punched over New Year’s Eve and Day.

In Leeming Street, Mansfield, at around 11pm, on Friday, a police officer was headbutted in the mouth, whilst trying to get a man to leave the area.

The 21-year-old suspect acted aggressively towards officers after they arrested him on suspicion of assaulting a police constable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police officer on the beat

Another officer was bitten on her arm and leg and another was punched to her face and chest after attending a disturbance in Willow Hill Close, Bulwell, at around 10.40pm. A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker.

Two officers also met with aggressive behaviour and assault, one bitten on his arm, after responding to concerns for a woman’s safety in the Sneinton area of Nottingham at 4.45am on Saturday, January 1.

A 39-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Two officers were kicked while trying to defuse the situation at a disturbance in Potter Street, Worksop, after 5.30pm on New Year’s Eve.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker and a 48-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of assault and racially-aggravated public order. In Furlong Street, Arnold, an officer was kicked on his arm and a colleague spat at. A 30-year-old woman was arrested.

Nottinghamshire Police Inspector Sue Wain, said: “Assaults on frontline emergency service workers who work tirelessly to serve and protect the public are totally unacceptable.

“This is not just part of the job and any assault on police officers – physical or verbal - will be dealt with accordingly.

"These officers were attending incidents to prevent and detect crimes, keep people safe, only to be met with hostility during their vital duties.

“All key workers including police and blue light staff have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted. The force and our partners made it clear this type of disgusting behaviour won't be tolerated.”