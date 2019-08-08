Have your say on how Mansfield town centre can be made 'safer'

A new consultation which aims to explore improvements to public safety in Mansfield town centre and in our parks has been launched by the council.

A public spaces protection order (PSPO) has been in force in the district for the past three years and gives Mansfield District Council powers to bring in local bye-laws under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Mansfield Civic Centre.

The order runs out this month and before it can be renewed, the council must consult with the public about how well it has worked and if any adjustments are needed.

Councillor Amanda Fisher, portfolio holder for safer communities and wellbeing, who took a delegated decision on the PSPO consultation in June, said: "The current PSPO has been running for three years, so now is the perfect time, while it is up for renewal, to check how it is working, whether it is effective and whether or not there should be some adjustments to its scope and powers.

"We hope people will take the time to complete this survey as it will help give us another perspective about how the PSPO has been working and any problems with it which we could possibly address."

The community safety team will also be seeking the views of local groups with an interest in community safety. People will be able to see a full draft of the PSPO during the consultation period.

An online survey opens on August 7 and runs until August 31. It can be found on the council's website at http://www.mansfield.gov.uk/pspo and at https://www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=156086793229 .



Printed copies of the questionnaire are also available in local libraries, the Civic Centre, Warsop Town Hall, The Charity Shop in Ossington Close, Meden Vale, and at The Heath Centre at Fritchley Court on the Oak Tree Lane estate.

Once the consultation has been completed, a full report will be drawn up before councillors consider a decision to renew the PSPO at the full council meeting on September 24.