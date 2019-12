Nottinghamshire police are seeking a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with an assault

Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to the man pictured in this photograph.

Anton Scott

Twenty-year-old Anton Scott is wanted in connection with an assault as well as being wanted on recall to prison.

Any members of the public who have seen him him or have any information on his whereabouts have been asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.