Have you seen missing Sutton teenager?
A teenager has been missing in the Sutton area since Friday (June 11).
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 11:12 am
Police officers are concerned for the safety of Jack Peck, 14, who was last seen at 8.15pm.
Jack is 5’8” with short dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue Ralph Lauren Polo top, grey North Face hoodie, light grey joggers, and black Nike trainers.
If you have seen Jack or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1035 of June 11.