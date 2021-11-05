Nottinghamshire Police say Lee Bowman, aged 44, was reported missing on November 4, having last been seen in the Rotherham area on October 31.

Lee is described as 6ft, of thin build, with short, brown hair and clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded cardigan with toggles, with a thin top underneath, navy jeans and white trainers.

Missing Lee Bowman

Call police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, with information.