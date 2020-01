Police are concerned for the safety of a teenage girl who has gone missing in Nottinghamshire.

Lexi Holland, from New Ollerton, was last seen in Nottingham city centre at around 11pm on Wednesday, January 8.

Lexi is of slim build and around 5ft tall.

She is described as having long blonds hair that has a pink/ginger tone.

She was last seen wearing a silver puffa jacket and has links to the Nottingham area.

If you know where she is, call 101 quoting reference 861.