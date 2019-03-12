Have you seen missing Mansfield woman Yvette?

Nottinghamshire Police have launched an appeal to find a missing woman.

Officers are extremely concerned for 42 year old Yvette Whiteside's safety, after she was reported missing from the Mansfield area today (March 12).

Yvette is described as slim build, 5ft 2 inches tall and has curly bright red hair.

Yvette was last seen wearing a black hat with pom pom, brown jacket with fur, blue jeans and Ugg boots

If you have seen Yvette or know where she might be, please call police on 999, quoting incident number 263 of 12/03/19.