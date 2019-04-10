Have you seen missing Kirkby teenager Suki?

Have you seen 14-year-old Suki Riley?

Officers are concerned for her safety after she was reported missing from the Kirkby area on Tuesday, April 9.

Suki Riley.

Suki is described as 5ft2, slim build, long straight brown hair which is normally tied up – last seen wearing black joggers, black coat with reflective sleeves.

If you have seen Suki or know where she might be, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 873 of April 9.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

IN OTHER NEWS:

East Midlands Trains passengers promised 'more seats, services and state-of-the-art trains' by new operator

Firefighters tackle blaze at concrete production factory near Ollerton

Mansfield man hailed a hero after running into neighbours' burning home

Nottinghamshire Police supports National Stalking Awareness Week

