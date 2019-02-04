Have you seen missing Callum from Annesley Woodhouse?

Have you seen this missing teenage boy?

Officers are concerned for the safety of Callum Richards after he was reported missing from the Annesley Woodhouse area on Sunday (February 3)

The 14-year-old is described as slim build, 5ft 8 tall, dark brown short hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black trousers, light grey reflective waist length jacket with a hood and black Nike trainers.

Callum also has a black stud in his left ear and is wearing black glasses.

If you have seen Callum or know where he might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 864 of February 3 2019.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.