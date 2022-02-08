The Nottinghamshire police force has put out an appeal on social media for help to trace missing Lewis Jones.

They have posted on Facebook page today (Tuesday): "Have you seen Lewis?

"Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Warsop area at around 2am, on Tuesday February 8, 2022.”

Lewis Jones

Lewis has been described as being white and of a medium build, and is around five feet eight inches tall.

He is described as having short ginger hair, and when he was last seen he was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, the post reads.

If you have seen Lewis or have any information that can help the police trace his whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Nottinghamshire Police by ringing 101, and quoting the incident number 31 of 8 February 2022.