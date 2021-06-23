'Hat-trick' of offences leads to teen having bike seized on Sutton estate
A 16-year-old had their bike seized by police after they were caught riding it in Sutton without a licence, tax or insurance.
The teenager was stopped by officers from the Operation Reacher team on the Leamington estate on Wednesday morning.
Writing on Ashfield Police’s Facebook page, a spokesman said officers were ‘surprised to find that the 16-year-old rider didn't hold a licence or insurance’.
"To make it a hat-trick the bike also didn't have tax,” the post read.
The rider was also given a traffic offence report.