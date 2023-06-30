Thieves broke into the property on Gladstone Street between 4pm on Wednesday, June 21, and 6am the following day.

A Sony PlayStation 2, PS3 and Microsoft Xbox games consoles were stolen, along with a laptop, Harry Potter toy wands, and various games.

Police are appealing for information on this incident and others of theft and criminal damage.

Some males wearing balaclavas attempted to steal a Honda scooter from Moseley Road, Annesley, on Tuesday, June 6, at about 3pm, causing damage to the steering lock.

A black Honda motorbike was stolen from a property on Stoney Lane, Selston, between June 21 and Friday, June 23.

A black Volkswagen Golf parked on a driveway in Harris Road, Kirkby was entered and a suitcase containing family photos and some jewellery was stolen, between 10pm on Saturday, June 24, and 9am the following day.

A female was throwing stones and smashing windows on two cars parked on Hill View Road, Kirkby, on Sunday, June 25, at about 6.15pm.