Harry Potter items, PlayStations and Xbox stolen in Kirkby burglary

Toy Harry Potter wands were among several items stolen in a burglary at house in Kirkby.
By John Smith
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read

Thieves broke into the property on Gladstone Street between 4pm on Wednesday, June 21, and 6am the following day.

A Sony PlayStation 2, PS3 and Microsoft Xbox games consoles were stolen, along with a laptop, Harry Potter toy wands, and various games.

Police are appealing for information after Harry Potter toys and games consoles were stolen in Kirkby burglary
Police are appealing for information on this incident and others of theft and criminal damage.

Some males wearing balaclavas attempted to steal a Honda scooter from Moseley Road, Annesley, on Tuesday, June 6, at about 3pm, causing damage to the steering lock.

A black Honda motorbike was stolen from a property on Stoney Lane, Selston, between June 21 and Friday, June 23.

A black Volkswagen Golf parked on a driveway in Harris Road, Kirkby was entered and a suitcase containing family photos and some jewellery was stolen, between 10pm on Saturday, June 24, and 9am the following day.

A female was throwing stones and smashing windows on two cars parked on Hill View Road, Kirkby, on Sunday, June 25, at about 6.15pm.

Anyone with any information about any of the offences is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team on 101, or at [email protected]