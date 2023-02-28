Hard-up Mansfield woman used co-worker’s bank card for £60 spending spree

Nicola Wheatley picked up the card after it fell from a colleague’s jacket pocket in the locker room at Nitto Denko, Forest Town, on February 22, last year.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Wheatley, aged 43, used the card six times in three stores before it was frozen the next day.

When the incident was mentioned at work she immediately left the building, and CCTV later showed her buying things in a One Stop shop.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

She made full admissions to the police, saying she had money issues and was struggling to pay off council tax arrears.

Her benefits were reduced following a court case and Wheatley told officers she was sorry and wanted to apologise to the victim

“It was going to be dealt with by way of a conditional caution," said Ms Allsop. "She had until January 16 to repay the money, but she repaid none and that is why the case has come to court.

“There is nothing of a similar nature on her record.”

Wheatley, of Somersall Street, Mansfield, admitted theft by finding and fraud by false representation, at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said Wheatley was unable to repay the cash because her financial situation was “woeful" and she only bought gas and food.

“I don't think you will find this lady coming back before the court,” he added.