Hard-hitting crackdown on street boozing in Sutton town centre
A hard-hitting warning has been issued to folk who drink booze in the street as part of a fresh crackdown on yobbish behaviour in Sutton town centre.
It comes after the latest clampdown by Ashfield District Council’s community safety team in the area, which saw:
- Seven people hit with community protection warnings for drinking alcohol and committing anti-social behaviour in the past week;
- Four community protection notices given to repeat offenders;
- Eight direction to move-on notices issued – which require the offenders to move out of the area for 48 hours.
Read More
One fixed penalty notice for failure to comply with a public spaces protection order (PSPO) was also issued to an individual who refused to hand over their alcohol – while six warnings were given to tenants for breaching their tenancy agreement due to issues caused in the town centre.
The community safety team also secured one prosecution for multiple breaches of a community protection notice and one criminal behaviour order.
It has also obtained one pending injunction to exclude a resident from the town centre and three pending prosecutions for failing to surrender alcohol and breaches of a PSPO.
The latest crackdown follows the installation of a CCTV camera on Welbeck Street to help tackle the anti-social behaviour in the area.
Coun Samantha Deakin, who represents Sutton Central and New Cross, said: ‘As these results demonstrate, we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in Ashfield.
"Sutton town centre has been an area of concern for residents and businesses and the council is committed to eliminating the causes of these problems.”