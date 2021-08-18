Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, who says Nottinghamshire Police will be conducting a review of its firearm licence application processes.

Gunman Jake Davison, 22, killed five people, including a young girl, and wounded two others in an horrific six-minute spree last week.

And it was later disclosed that Davison had his gun licence reinstated by Devon and Cornwall Police only weeks beforehand, purportedly for sports use. It had been removed last December after an alleged assault.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the government called on police forces across the country to have a look at how they process applications for firearm or shotgun licences, and whether they need to revisit existing licences.

Tears and tributes in Plymouth near the scene of the mass shooting last week. (PHOTO BY: William Dax/Getty Images)

Now assistant chief constable Rob Griffin has confirmed that Nottinghamshire Police will be conducting a full review, ahead of fresh guidance to be published by the Home Office.

Mr Griffin said: “As with every other police force in the country, we are responsible for issuing firearms certificates to individuals and will only do so after their application has been assessed by a dedicated team of experts.

"We also carry out a robust process of background checks and ensure the individual meets criteria set out in the Home Office’s national legislation.

"A certificate can be revoked if the holder has a change of circumstances that mean they no longer have good reason to own a firearm or a change in suitability. For example, if they become involved in criminality or there is a health-related issue.

"Nottinghamshire Police and all other forces will be reviewing our current firearm-licence application processes.”

Home Office data shows that Nottinghamshire Police has approved 6,216 applications for firearm or shotgun licences since recording began in 2008.

In that time, 90 applications were refused and 376 licences were revoked.

In the latest year to March 2021, the force approved 294 new applications for licences and refused permission in 15 cases. It also revoked 39 licences and refused to renew 11.

Official rules state that a firearms certificate can be revoked for several reasons, including if the gun holder presents a danger to the public or is “of intemperate habits or unsound mind”.

It can also be revoked if the gun owner no longer has a good reason to possess a firearm or has failed to comply with conditions under which the licence is held.

The data shows that more than 560,000 people across England and Wales held gun licences in March, including 8,214 in Nottinghamshire.

The government says it is now preparing to publish statutory guidance in an effort to ensure “greater consistency and higher standards” of decision-making around firearms licensing.

Changes are likely to include greater scrutiny of an applicant’s use of the internet and social media after disturbing posts by Davison were unearthed after the Plymouth shooting.

The Gun Control Network organisation says “much more oversight of gun-owners in this country” is required.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “We constantly assess what sensible and proportionate steps we can take to help prevent incidents such as the horrific events in Plymouth and such terrible loss of life.”