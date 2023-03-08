Grieving daughter in plea over e-scooters after teen rider sentenced for causing mum's death in Rainworth

Linda “Lou” Davis, was in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, when a teenage boy riding a privately-owned e-scooter on the pavement collided with her.

Mrs Davis, aged 71, was knocked to the ground and suffered a head injury. She died in hospital six days later, following the crash on June 2, at about 3.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 14-year-old e-scooter rider, later admitted causing death by driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured.

Linda Davis, 71 was fatally injured in a collision involving a privately-owned electric scooter

At Nottingham Youth Court today, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given a 12-month referral order and banned from driving for five years.

His parents were given six-month parenting orders and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing, District Judge Leo Pyle said: "Pavements are for pedestrians and people in wheelchairs or infants in prams. They are supposed to be free of vehicles of any type. This mode of transport should not be there. This tragic incident was avoidable.”

Nottinghamshire Police said Mrs Davis – described by her daughter as “a vibrant soul that loved life and family fiercely” – is thought to be the first pedestrian to die in an e-scooter collision in the UK.

Rebecca Williams has urged people to understand the laws and safety risks regarding e-scooters after her mum died after being hit by one.

Rebecca Williams, her daughter, said: “This boy’s choices and actions that day took my mum’s life and changed our lives forever. My family and I are now living with the impact of her loss every single day. I would never wish this pain on someone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mum was a very youthful, lively and amazing nan. She would do anything for her family and was loved so much. She never let her age stop her doing anything. She would always join in in silly games, whether she’d be dancing around the kitchen, throwing parties or riding toy tractors.

“Nothing will ever repair the damage done, but I desperately hope my mum’s case will make children and parents think about and understand the real-life devastating consequences of illegally riding an e-scooter before they buy or use one.

“What happened to my mum should never happen again. I don’t want her to be just another statistic. If I can just help make someone else stop and think before they get on an e-scooter then at least my mum’s life won’t have been taken in vain.

“I want people to ensure they are fully aware of the laws regarding the use of e-scooters and the harm they can cause if they are ridden illegally or in a dangerous or anti-social manner. As soon as you’re riding one you have to be responsible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently in the UK, it is illegal to ride an e-scooter of any kind on a pavement and against the law to use a privately-owned e-scooter on a public road, cycle lane or pavement – privately-owned e-scooters can only be ridden on private land with the landowner’s permission.

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “A family has been truly devastated by their loss of a much-loved wife, mum and nan and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“This was a completely avoidable collision. This boy now has to live with the knowledge his actions that day resulted in the death of a much-loved woman.