Grief-stricken Sutton mother harassed her therapists after tragic loss of her son

Alexandra Henderson "vented her ire" against two workers from Ayanay Psychological Accreditation for three months before police arrested her on March 15, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said she was cautioned about her behaviour in December 2021 and a five-year stalking protection order was imposed in July 2022.

Henderson, of Stevenson Crescent, Sutton, admitted two counts of harassment without violence.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “Her behaviour was triggered by grief following the death of her son and she has reacted irrationally in seeking to blame someone.

“It is always sad – and all the more tragic – when it is a 56-year-old who has never been in trouble with the law before.”

Mr Pridham said the loss of her son had a “huge impact” on her thought processes and actions.

He said: “Those are significant factors. I don't seek to underestimate the impact on her victims.

“There appears to have been no further offending since she was arrested in March last year.

“She has also had an extra year and a bit to deal with her grief. She is not going to offend and will try to put all of this behind her.”