The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police in the Ashfield area, which are for January 2024.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Out of more than 500 crimes reported in the Sutton and Kirkby area, the highest rate was for violence and sexual offences followed by criminal damage and arson, and shoplifting.

In Sutton – 380 crimes were reported in January 2024.

In Kirkby – 168 crimes were reported in January 2024.

1 . Woodpecker Grove, Sutton On or near Woodpecker Grove. 14 crimes were reported on or near here as of January 2024.

2 . At or near King's Mill Hospital At or near King's Mill Hospital. 10 crimes were reported at or near here as of January 2024.

3 . Sutton's shopping area On or near Sutton's main shopping area. 8 crimes were reported on or near here as of January 2024.