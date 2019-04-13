Good samaritan helps PCSO's keep suspected thief detained in Sutton

A good samaritan who helped PSCO's keep a suspected thief detained in Sutton has been praised for their courage.

A known male ran from officers yesterday in Sutton after being suspected of theft from Wilkinson's in the town centre.

Sutton.

The male was detained and struggled with PCSO's, who have the power to detain, but do not carry handcuffs.

A police spokesman said: "Whilst waiting for backup the male struggled violently, and certain members of the public thought it a good idea to film the incident, however a good samaritan, who is unknown offered to help these unarmed officers, and assisted until help arrived."

Nottinghamshire police would like to thank this individual, who had the "aforethought and courage to help, whilst others stood by".