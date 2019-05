An Ashfield gran has condemned sick vandals who left dismembered rabbits in a cemetery..

The woman who did not want to be named said: “I went to Kingsway cemetery with my granddaughter yesterday to check on a grave and we were shocked to see bodies of rabbits with their heads cut off.

“My granddaughter was so traumatised she threw up in the car.

“There were just body parts scattered around and looked quite fresh.

“It is very concerning and quite frightening.”

More when we have it.