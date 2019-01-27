Girl and boy, both 14 robbed at knife point in Kirkby

A girl and a boy, both 14, have been robbed at knife point in Kirkby.

It happened just before 8.30pm yesterday (Saturday, January 26) on The Green, next to Erewash Street.

The victims were approached by two offenders with knives. One of the robbers threatened them with a knife before taking the girl’s iPhone and the boy’s jacket, jumper, black Nike Air Max 95 trainers, Samsung Galaxy S7 phone, house key and small amount of cash.

Both offenders, who were wearing face coverings at the time of the incident, fled on foot. The victims were not injured during the incident but were left very shaken.

One of the offenders is described as white, about 5ft 11ins tall, aged 16-18 and of skinny build. He was wearing a green tracksuit.

The other offender is described as white, of slightly larger build, about 5ft 9ins tall and aged 16-18. He was wearing a grey tracksuit.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw what happened, who saw a group of people in the area around the time of the incident or who has any other information which could assist officers in their enquiries is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 813 of 26 January 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and currently remain in police custody.