Gas engineer's work in Mansfield was ruled "dangerous"

​An unregistered gas engineer who carried out work in Mansfield that was ruled "immediately dangerous" has been given a curfew, a court has heard.

Adam Mansbridge failed to renew his Gas Safe registration after it expired on August 20, 2016, said prosecutor Helen Lees, of the Health and Safety Executive.

He replaced a boiler and radiators at an address on Shakespeare Avenue, Mansfield, on September 7 and 9, and replaced a boiler at an address on The Baulk, Worksop, on October 6.

But problems arose with both installations, and engineers had to repair defects on one boiler, while the other was described as "immediately dangerous."

As a result, a "heavily pregnant" woman was left without heating, and had to fork out £2-300 for the initial repairs, as well as the cost of putting them right.

"There was a period of nearly two years when he wasn't on the register," Ms Lees added.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said Mansbridge worked as a landscape gardener after the registration lapsed, until he registered again in July 2018.

He had moved address and forgotten about registering, she said, but he recognised it was his responsibility.

Mansbridge, of Thorpe Close, Coddington, admitted two counts of contravening a health and safety regulation, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taafe said: "The reason there's a Gas Safe Register is so people can have some assurance that people coming into their property to deal with dangerous supplies are appropriately qualified.

"It's worrying that registering is a requisite of your job, and the fact you failed to do that has to question whether you're competent to do the job."

A 12 week curfew from 8pm to 5.30am was imposed.

He was ordered to pay £2,500 towards the HSE's £3,613 costs, compensation of £500, and a £90 government surcharge, which will be paid off at the rate of £200 per month.

Read more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court here.