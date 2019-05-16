Gang pushed vulnerable woman into shoplifting in Mansfield

A vulnerable young woman was encouraged to go shoplifting in Mansfield for a group of people who took advantage of her, a court heard.

Jessica Chance stole a £40 electric razor from TK Maxx, on December 4, but set off a security alarm, and was detained with tubes of mascara, she'd taken from Boots, on March 22.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: "She apologised and said she didn't even use that type of make-up. She gave no-comment interviews to police."

In February she received a 12 month conditional discharge for shoplifting and going equipped to steal, Mr Carr said, adding that she tested positive for cocaine at the police station.

Mark Stock, mitigating, said Chance lives in supported accommodation and has a mild learning disability.

"She tells me that if she had not been stopped she would have handed them all over to this group of people who have been putting her up to these offences," he said.

"That's now been addressed by the staff at the unit where she stays."

Chance, 21, of Sandfield Close, admitted the thefts when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She was fined £120, and was told to pay compensation for the razor, with court costs of £85 and a £30 government surcharge.