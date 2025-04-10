Gang members from Bilsthorpe drugs bust told to repay more than £670,000 under Proceeds of Crime Act

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of a gang involved in a conspiracy to import nearly 60 kilogrammes of Class A drugs found in Bilsthorpe have been ordered to repay more than £670,000 they gained from their illegal actions.

The 39kg of cocaine and 18kg of heroin was found concealed in a pallet of raspberry sorbet at a freezer storage unit in August 2017.

A subsequent investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) revealed the illicit substances had been brought into the country from Belgium.

Following a detailed investigation, a number of suspects were subsequently arrested, interviewed, and charged in connection with the massive operation – believed to be the biggest drugs seizure in Nottinghamshire for many years.

William Morritt (left) and John Madden must pay back more than £670,000 between them. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Five people went on to be convicted of offences, among them John Madden from Merseyside and William Morritt from Derbyshire.

Madden, who was aged 51 when he was jailed for 21 years after pleading guilty to conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class A drug.

Morritt, the gang's haulier, was aged 69 when he was jailed for 18 years after he was found guilty following a jury trial of conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class A drug.

Madden and Morritt were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on December 8, 2023.

The drugs were hidden on a pallet of raspberry sorbet ice cream. Photo: Submitted

At a Leicester Crown Court hearing on April 2, Morritt received a confiscation order demanding repayment of £367,301.91, having benefitted by £2,384,655.93 from his illegal actions.

Madden must repay £311,209.51 from a benefit total of £2,485,569.91.

Det Chf Insp Mark Adas said: “These orders under the Proceeds of Crime Act are another example of our determination to ensure offenders do not continue to benefit from a lifestyle fuelled by crime.

“This detailed investigation, going back to 2017, led to the seizure of a very substantial haul of class A drugs before they had the chance to cause significant damage.

“Drugs fuel violent crime and other exploitative criminal activities and we will continue to work with our partners to protect our communities, combat such criminality, and bring those involved to justice.

“We will continue to gather evidence and use the Proceeds of Crime Act legislation to investigate the funds of criminals and confiscate any assets or monies we believe they have accrued through their criminal activities."