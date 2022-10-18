Alison Hunter, aged 47, spent all the money on her gambling addiction, Derby Crown Court heard.

The carer, who worked at South Normanton’s Normanton Lodge, was suspected by her victim Derek Boardman when she seemed ‘reluctant’ to hand back his card.

Leanne Summers, prosecuting, said Hunter stole from Mr Boardman, who died in August, for nearly a year-and-a-half between 2019 and 2020.

Derek Boardman died in August - before Hunter was brought to justice

The fraud was reported to police in January 2021 by John Wilkinson, Mr Boardman’s cousin.

Ms Summers said: “He informed police a member of staff was in possession of the complainant’s bank card. The person had been withdrawing large amounts of cash from his bank account.

“At the time he had been living there for six years. He trusted her to do his shopping, but got suspicious when she seemed reluctant to hand the card back.

“In the end, he went to take the card from where it was kept and found it gone.”

Ms Summer said after her arrest, Hunter admitted stealing £8,840.

Mr Boardman, a 96-year-old war veteran, said in a statement he trusted the carer as a ‘friend’.

The court heard he was left unable to sleep due to ‘anxiety and embarrassment’ and no longer felt safe at Normanton Lodge.

Judge Shaun Smith KC said Mr Boardman was ‘angry’ because the home they did not appear to regard his concerns as ‘serious’ when he reported them.

Hunter, of Coronation Street, Sutton, admitted fraud by false representation.

Raglan Ashton, mitigating, said Hunter’s offending was due to her online gambling and she ‘bitterly’ regretted it.

Judge Smith told her: “What you did was despicable, there’s no doubt about that.”

However, he noted Hunter’s mitigation was ‘powerful’.

He said: “You had a dreadful life as a young person, that led to you becoming a gambling addict.”

Hunter was handed a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Speaking outside of court, Mr Wilkinson, said: “It is quite tragic that Derek did not live to see justice done.

