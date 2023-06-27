News you can trust since 1952
‘Furious’ Mansfield man tussled with co-worker after being struck with scissors

A Mansfield man was "furious, frantic and full of adrenaline" when he tussled with a fellow worker after his head was gashed with a pair of scissors during the revamp of a community centre, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST- 2 min read

Adam Legallou was bleeding "significantly" when he came downstairs at the centre, on Roston Close, Mansfield, on November 28, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said his victim claimed the 31-year-old hit him in the face and spat on his T-shirt, but the site manager, who was treating Legallou’s head wound, told police he only grabbed the scruff of the man’s T-shirt.

The witness said: “He wouldn’t sit down, even though he felt light-headed. He stormed back through the building.”

Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Picture: Nationalworld.comMansfield Magistrates' Court. Picture: Nationalworld.com
Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Picture: Nationalworld.com
She pulled Legallou off the man after he grabbed him and confirmed no punches were thrown. She also said none of the spit landed on him.

The court heard the incident was sparked when Legallou was struck on the head with scissors, wielded by the victim’s son, who was working with them.

Mr Sail; said: “That is being investigated separately and doesn’t form part of today’s proceedings.”

Legallou, of Sanders Avenue, Mansfield, admitted common assault.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said: "There was an issue about the complainant’s son. Legallou asked him to move some items out of the way.

“Following that request it appears the son took exception by hitting him on the head with some scissors which caused cuts.”

She said Legallou left hospital before the wound could be treated after a 10-hour wait.

Ms Clarson said: “This led to Legallou feeling quite upset about the situation. The father played some part in the earlier assault.

“Legallou accepts grabbing hold of his clothing but he didn’t throw any punches. He was spitting to get rid of blood in his mouth. He has accepted responsibility and entered a guilty plea.”

Ms Clarson said the self-employed painter and decorator and dad-of-three “reacted badly to what happened to him”.

Legallou was fined £307 and ordered to pay a £132 surcharge with £85 costs.