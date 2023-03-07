Funeral director will lose job after drink-drive collision with car in Mansfield

Paige Bennett was driving her Vauxhall Corsa when the collision happened on St Peter's Way, on August 20, last year, at about at 6.45pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said a blood test revealed she had 93 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80mg.

Bennett, aged 25, of Pearl Avenue, Kirkby, admitted drink-driving.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Her solicitor said Bennett, who has no previous convictions, “misjudged it and didn’t manage to stop in time” but no damage was caused.

The court heard she will lose her job as a result of the inevitable driving ban.

Her solicitor said: “The company values her very highly and will try and support her while she looks for another job.

“She has spent her life trying to help others. She is extremely disappointed with herself.”

Bennett was fined £360 and ordered to pay a £144 surcharge and £85 costs.

