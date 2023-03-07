Funeral director will lose job after drink-drive collision with car in Mansfield
A funeral director will lose her job after she drove into the back of a stationary car while she was over the limit in Mansfield, a court heard.
Paige Bennett was driving her Vauxhall Corsa when the collision happened on St Peter's Way, on August 20, last year, at about at 6.45pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said a blood test revealed she had 93 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80mg.
Bennett, aged 25, of Pearl Avenue, Kirkby, admitted drink-driving.
Her solicitor said Bennett, who has no previous convictions, “misjudged it and didn’t manage to stop in time” but no damage was caused.
The court heard she will lose her job as a result of the inevitable driving ban.
Her solicitor said: “The company values her very highly and will try and support her while she looks for another job.
“She has spent her life trying to help others. She is extremely disappointed with herself.”
Bennett was fined £360 and ordered to pay a £144 surcharge and £85 costs.
She was banned from driving for 12 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if she successfully completes it before October this year.