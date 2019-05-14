Fuel fraudster must pay back over £2,000 after filling-up across Derbyshire and Mansfield

A fraudster who used a company’s work card to illegally purchase fuel has been ordered to pay back over £2,000 in compensation.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 8 how Michael James Robertson, 41, struck at service stations in Derbyshire and Mansfield between December and January and used the card to illegally purchase £2,157.91 of fuel.

A fuel fraudster struck across Derbyshire and Mansfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said he was employed by GH Motors as a recovery repairer and he had a fuel card but there were concerns about discrepancies and his standard of work and he was given a warning but failed to return to work or return the fuel card.

Mrs Allsop added that GH Motors soon realised the card account was still being used and £2,157.91 worth of fuel had been obtained by Robertson fraudulently.

Robertson told police he had started working for GH Motors in October, last year, but things had not gone well and he felt he was not being paid properly and that he was owed money which the company denied.

The defendant, of Gorseway, Clipstone, Mansfield, initially claimed he had not taken the fuel but after seeing CCTV which included footage of him filling petrol cans he admitted that he had acted dishonestly.

Robertson pleaded guilty to fraud by using a GH Motors fuel card at service stations including Markham Vale filling station, at the M1 Commerce area, and at Shell stations including Leeming Lane, at Mansfield Woodhouse, one at Alfreton, one at Ollerton and at Castlewood services, at Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The defendant was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £2,157.91 compensation.