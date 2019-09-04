Fruit machine stole from Kirkby pub

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a Kirkby pub.

Police officers were called at around 2am on September 3, to The Kingsway Pub on The Kingsway in Kirkby following reports of three men entering the building and stealing a fruit machine.

The fruit machine has now been recovered.

The police believe a red Citreon Picasso was involved in the incident.

If you saw anything or have any information that could aid officers in their investigation, call 101 and quote incident number 32 of September 3.