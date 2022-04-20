Nottinghamshire Police said officers from its Ashfield Operation Reacher team were on patrol in Sutton’s Ashfield estate on Good Friday, April 15, ‘when something strange caught their eye’.

A team spokesman said: “No, it wasn’t that the fact that someone was wearing socks and sliders, but people were acting suspiciously entering an alleyway onto Hillsborough Avenue.

“Mr Socks and Sliders was seen to make an exchange with an occupant of a parked vehicle on the street.”

A quantity of tablets was recovered.

The 20-year-old buyer was arrested for possession of a controlled drug after a quantity of tablets were recovered when he was searched.

Eighteen-year-old ‘Mr Socks and Sliders’ was arrested for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

The spokesman said: “Mr Socks and Sliders’ address was later searched where officers uncovered thousands of pounds of cash, thousands more tablets, deal bags and other items consistent with drug supply.”