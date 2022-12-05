News you can trust since 1952
Free cycle locks on offer to residents of Mansfield estate

Cycle safety will be the focus of a special event in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 9:47am

Mansfield Council and Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, are holding a cycle safety event.

The event, at Tesco Extra, Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, will see representatives discussing cycle safety, as well as providing safety equipments to Oak Tree residents, including cycle locks.

The event takes place on December 10, at 2pm.

Tesco Extra, Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, Mansfield.

Attendees will need to provide proof of address to be eligible for the safety equpment.