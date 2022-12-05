Free cycle locks on offer to residents of Mansfield estate
Cycle safety will be the focus of a special event in Mansfield.
Mansfield Council and Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, are holding a cycle safety event.
The event, at Tesco Extra, Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, will see representatives discussing cycle safety, as well as providing safety equipments to Oak Tree residents, including cycle locks.
The event takes place on December 10, at 2pm.
Attendees will need to provide proof of address to be eligible for the safety equpment.