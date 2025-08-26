Fraudster Ollerton care home manager jailed after complex investigation

A care home manager who abused her position to steal more than £55,000 has been jailed after her offending was uncovered by detectives.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeley Coleman was employed at the Old Vicarage Care Home in Ollerton, which cares for adults with complex disabilities and needs, between December 2020 and October 2023.

The residents are unable to maintain their own finances and following internal changes at the home in January 2022 Coleman took control of the finances for the home and all its residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After her resignation in October 2023, suspicions were raised about Coleman’s management of the finances and these concerns were reported to the force’s fraud team.

A care home manager who abused her position to steal more than £55,000 has been jailed after her offending was uncovered by detectives.

Investigations revealed Coleman had access to two company bank cards, as well as cards belonging to individual residents, which were kept in safes.

It was discovered there was a massive shortfall in the spending on residents compared with the amount being withdrawn from cash machines by Coleman.

She was siphoning off large amounts of money to spend on herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other members of staff had to bring in old children’s clothes for a resident because Coleman told her she had no allowance left.

More than £4,000 had been withdrawn in the resident’s name but she only received £1,680.

Coleman, aged 48, of Savile Road, Bilsthorpe, pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by abuse of position and one of false accounting.

She was jailed for a total of two years and seven months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (20 August).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Shaun Healy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Coleman was placed into a position of trust to look after people with severe and complex needs.

“They were unable to look after their own finances and she was trusted to ensure they had everything they needed.

“Coleman instead withdrew cash and then deposited it in her own accounts. It was a despicable and cynical fraud against a group of very vulnerable people.

“She started by taking small amounts but this increased as time went on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m grateful to other members of staff for raising their suspicions and for their assistance during the investigation.

“This case is another reminder that Nottinghamshire Police takes fraud and financial abuse extremely seriously and will take robust action against those who commit such offences.”