Four police officers attacked in two days responding to incidents in Mansfield area

Police chiefs have condemned assaults on police officers after four were attacked responding to incidents in the Mansfield area this week.

Two men and a woman were arrested after the attacks in a space of 48 hours.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Officers attended an incident in Blue Bell Woods Lane, Clipstone, on Sunday (January 5) after a report of a distressed woman.

When police attended, a woman bit an officer on the hand. The woman has since been released from custody.

At around 12.20am on Tuesday (January 7), officers responded to report of a violent male in Lincoln Road, Newark.

Bradley Jones, 27, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Wednesday January 8 ) charged with theft, assault on an emergency worker, racially aggravated assault on an emergency worker, breach of a restraining order and threatening behaviour in connection with the incident.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for assaulting an officer.

Two hours after officers attended the Newark incident police were called to Trinity Road, Edwinstowe, after reports of a violent man.

A knife and a knuckle duster were recovered at the scene and the 34-year-old man was arrested.

He was taken to King’s Mill Hospital where an officer was then allegedly kicked in the head. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Heather Sutton, Neighbourhood Inspector for Newark and Sherwood, said the ‘sickening attacks’ on Nottinghamshire Police officers will not be tolerated.

Chief Supt Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, added: “There have been a number of assaults on our officers in recent weeks and in my view, even one is one too many.

“The primary purpose of our officers is to keep the public safe by upholding the law firmly and fairly.

“They are also a part of your community and they too are mums, dads, brothers and sisters.

“I find it quite abhorrent that somebody would wish to attack an officer while they are doing this really important job.

“Any such attacks will always be investigated thoroughly and offenders will be brought to justice.”

The assaults come after three further reports of emergency workers being assaulted in St Ann’s, Bulwell and Keyworth over the past seven days.