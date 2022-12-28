Four police officers attacked in one evening in three incidents across Kirkby and Hucknall

The officers were hurt when they were called to a fight, a domestic assault and concerns for a man’s safety on December 27.

Police were first called to Richmond Road, Kirkby, at about 4.40pm following concerns being raised for a man’s safety.

Two officers were punched in the face as they detained a man.

Four Nottinghamshire Police officers were attacked in one evening.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

About two hours later, police were called to a domestic incident on Allen Street, Hucknall, where they arrested a woman.

However, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said that as the officers were leaving the address with the woman, she punched one of the officers in the face.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

Later that evening, at about 7.10pm, officers were called to a fight on Watnall Road, Hucknall.

Three men, aged 19, 42 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of affray, with the 19-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of assault.

However, while an officer was attempting to detain the 44-year-old he was pushed in the chest and spat at.

The man was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

The force has repeated its warning it will not tolerate attacks on emergency workers who are carrying out their duties.

Inspector Keiron Hancock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These incidents highlight the sort of violent behaviour our officers sadly have to deal with on a regular basis.

“I am pleased that suspects have been arrested in all three incidents.

“We will not tolerate violence against officers who are simply working to keep the public safe.

“We do not expect our officers, or any emergency worker, to be assaulted while doing their duty.

