Four Notts police officers punched and bitten in 'disgusting' attack at QMC

The Queen's Medical Centre hospital in Nottingham.

The 41-year-old was arrested in Broxtowe on suspicion of assaulting a prison officer while he was serving a jail sentence at HMP Nottingham last year.

He appeared to be heavily under the influence of drink and drugs and officers took him to the Queen’s Medical Centre to be treated for injuries consistent with him falling over.

While at the hospital, the suspect attacked four police officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two female officers were punched – one in the face and the other in the back of the head. A male officer was bitten on the arm and another male officer was placed in a headlock and punched repeatedly in the back of the head.

The suspect was subsequently further arrested for assaulting four emergency workers.

The officer assaults happened in the A&E department shortly after 11pm last night. The suspect was seen by medical staff before being taken into custody. He is being questioned today.

Sergeant Sharonjit Powar, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “All key workers including police and fellow blue light staff have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted.

“This is not just part of the job and this type of disgusting behaviour won't be tolerated.

“Emergency service workers work tirelessly every day to keep the public safe and they simply do not deserve to be assaulted.