Four more men arrested in Sutton murder investigation

Four more men have been arrested in connection with the ongoing Sutton murder investigation.

Two men, who are both 20 years old, were arrested on suspicion of murder by officers yesterday (November 6).

Officers and forensics were on scene in Skegby yesterday.

Two other men, both aged 24, were also arrested on suspicion of murder following warrants being executed in the West Midlands area this morning (November 7, 2019).

Previously, four other men had been arrested as part of the investigation.

Of those four men, two aged 21 and 35 remain in police custody.

Of the other two, a 42-year-old man has been released under investigation and a 31 year-old man has been bailed.

Officers at Langton Court on Saturday.

Officers have been seen searching homes in both Skegby and Eastwood, with forensics teams and the crime scene investigators on scene at Forest Road, Skegby, yesterday.

The investigation continues

Officers were called to Langton Road in Sutton just after 10.30pm on Friday, November 1, to a report of a serious assault.

Mr Ross Ball, aged 42, was stabbed and was later pronounced dead at Nottingham’s Queen's Medical Centre.

Ross Ball died as a result of stab wounds.

The family, who described him as a "much loved son and brother", have asked for privacy at this emotional time.

Detective Inspector Becky Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, said: “Eight men in total have now been arrested following our enquiries.

"We continue to work hard to get to the bottom of the incident and we are still encouraging anyone who has any information to come forward. Even the smallest detail could prove to be vital to this case.

"Members of the public can now contact the force via a number of different ways, including the portal where they can upload images and give any information anonymously."

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police either by the portal, via Crimestoppers, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 980 of 1 November 2019.