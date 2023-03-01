Four men have appeared before Nottingham magistrates charged with people smuggling.

Arsen Feci, aged 44, and 48-year-old Klodian Shenaj, both of Broxtowe Street, Sherwood, Nottingham, Banet Tershana, aged 51, of Harmsworth Crescent, Hove, East Sussex and Desmond Rice, aged 46, of Meadowcroft, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, March 1.

All four men have been charged with people smuggling offences following an National Crime Agency investigation into a crime group alleged to have smuggled migrants from Belgium to the UK in boats.

All four were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on March 29.

The arrests were made as part of an NCA investigation into a group suspecting of organising a series of people smuggling runs to the UK from Europe, including a number of crossing events last year.

